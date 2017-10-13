RPGFan
Colin Burns
Prepare for the Madness with this New Chaos;Child Character Trailer
The Science Adventure Series strikes again!
10.13.17 - 11:04 AM

If you've been craving a good visual novel to keep you entertained as the seasons turn chilly, the folks at PQube and MAGEs., Inc have you covered with the next entry in the Science Adventure Series, Chaos;Child. Ahead of its October release, PQube has shared a new character trailer to introduce the world to the game's cast known as the Gigalomaniacs. Check it out below.

Although the cast appears to fall into traditional anime archetypes, remember, this is a game from the same people who brought you the award winning Steins;Gate, so have faith in their ability to add plenty of interesting twists and turns into what may seem like a simple premise. The game revolves around a high-school newspaper club investigating grisly murders occurring throughout Shibuya. The phenomenon is known as the New Generation Madness and it will be up to you to uncover its secrets when Chaos;Child launches for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Europe on October 13th, and in North America on October 24th.


