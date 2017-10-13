Tokyo Xanadu eX+ North American Release Date Revealed

One more RPG to finish off an excellent year.

10.13.17 - 11:07 AM

Aksys Games has confirmed thatwill launch in North America on December 8th for PlayStation 4. The PC version will have more info announced on a later date.

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will also be available in a $149.99 USD collector's edition that includes the game, a 9 inch deluxe White Shroud figure, 60 page art book, official CD soundtrack and Blade Card game deck.

While the original Vita version was released earlier this year, the enhanced PS4 port adds several new features including, a Boss Rush mode, Time Attack Mode, new story content following the Wielders, and a new playable character, White Shroud.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates on Tokyo Xanadu eX+.



