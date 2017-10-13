Star Ocean: The Last Hope HD Remaster Announced

...and more Edgy polygons!

10.13.17 - 5:29 PM

Square Enix has announced a remastered version ofwithfor PC & PlayStation 4. Now we can continue on with our adventure alongside its (in)famous protagonist, Edge Maverick, and watch him shout in glorious 4K! ...and current-gen graphics.

Now let's see what exactly has changed:

On PlayStation 4, the resolution has been upgraded from previous 720p versions to hull HD and, on PS4 Pro, 4K resolution. Full trophy and Share button support is included, as well as the ability to toggle certain graphic effects like blurs and shadows.

PC players will also get upgraded resolution and graphic settings, plus full mouse, keyboard, and controller support. There will also be Steam achievements, and a UI-free screenshot mode available.

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster is due out on November 28th as a digital-only title in Japan. Pre-orders for the game have already started, with a special PS4 theme & avatar as bonuses.

Last but not least, here's a video comparison between the original Xbox 360 version and Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster, with more screens in our gallery.

Updated at 6:00pm PDT to include video comparison above.



