Week in Review, 10/13/2017

It's starting to get cold out.

10.13.17 - 9:13 PM

You know, thinking about it, there aren't enough spooky RPGs for October. RPG fans need scary games to play during this time of the year as well! But even though the weather is getting a bit cooler, and the Halloween decorations are all over the place it doesn't mean the RPG scene has cooled down. This week we have news stories from Keegan Lee, Chris Gebauer, Soshy, and John Alas along with a review from Caitlin Argyros.

Game localization is a very difficult and lengthy process for many companies which is why it's a pretty rare occurrence when a localization company says they are going to go back and fix their mistakes. NISA admitting their faults with Ys VIII's script and letting everyone know it will be fixed is an outstanding move by the company that realized something went wrong during the localization process. Kudos to you NISA and thank you for all your hard work.

The Switch may not be as powerful as its two counterparts in the market, but it doesn't lag behind as much as some past Nintendo consoles. The proof is in the pudding with the Switch getting a port of Dragon Quest XI that will also be running under the Unreal 4 engine just like its PS4 release. But what makes it even better is that it will be using an updated version of the engine. Now it's just a waiting game to see just how well this version will run. (And when it will release here.)

Trails of Cold Steel is a fantastic game, but the original English release wasn't without its faults. One of those is the weird amount of unvoiced dialogue during scenes that originally had voiced dialogue. Thankfully the new PC version of the game has remedied this issue along with some other things in the game. Caitlin has the lowdown on this definitive port.

Lost Sphear has finally released! ...well, in Japan, anyway. Will it be better than its predecessor I am Setsuna or will it fall short? We will just have to wait and find out as reviews from Japanese sites are sure to come in soon. Thankfully, regardless of how it turned out, we won't have to wait too long before we see it in the West.

If you played the very lackluster Tokyo Xanadu earlier this June and thought this game would have been so much better if it fixed a few issues, then you were right because the definitive PS4 version is on its way this December. Not only does it fix a lot of stuff, but it will also be adding more content to the game as well. Sometimes I wonder why games just don't get it right the first time; the world may never know.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.





