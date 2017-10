Fire Emblem Heroes Adds "World of Holy War" Update

Now this is a nice surprise!

10.14.17 - 5:45 PM

Nintendo is adding three new characters to, this time from the Super Famicom classic. These new characters are Tailtiu, Deirdre, and Sigurd, and you can see them in action by watching the new trailer below.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more updates on all things Fire Emblem!