New Details on Necrozma's Z-Moves, Rotom Dex Revealed for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Rising moon, setting sun; cast your shadow, watch over us!

10.14.17 - 6:06 PM

The Pokémon Company has released some new information onand. The subject this time are Necrozma's new Z-Moves, Searing Sunraze Smash and Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom. These are, of course, exclusive to Solgaleo and Lunala, respectively, when said Pokémon knows their signature move and is holding the requisite Z-Crystal.

Searing Sunraze Smash is a Steel-type move, while Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom is Ghost-type. Both attacks ignore any effects granted by the target's ability. The Pokémon Company also teased that an even greater power may lurk within Necrozma...

The Rotom Dex is also receiving an upgrade. Over the course of your adventure, you will grow closer to your Rotom companion, changing its personality as you go along. New to Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is the Roto Loto, which allows the player to receive special items that offer temporary EXP bonuses, increased prize money, improved catch rate, and other bonuses. Rotom even obtains a unique Z-Power, which allows trainers to use an additional Z-Move in battle.

You can check out the latest trailer below.