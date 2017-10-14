Twitch Sunday: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Patch 4.1

Return to Ivalice, and more!

10.14.17 - 11:07 PM

Final Fantasy XIV saw its first major content patch for the Stormblood expansion this week, so you just knew someone here would be streaming it, right? Alongside a new dungeon, beast tribe, and more, the highlight of Patch 4.1: The Legend Returns is unequivocally the Ivalice-based alliance raid.

So, join Caitlin and Derek on Sunday morning at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) for some Patch 4.1 fun. I know they're going to run the raid, so you can see what FFXIV's version of Rabanastre looks like, and maybe some other things as well. Tune in!



