RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Twitch Sunday: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Patch 4.1
Return to Ivalice, and more!
10.14.17 - 11:07 PM

Final Fantasy XIV saw its first major content patch for the Stormblood expansion this week, so you just knew someone here would be streaming it, right? Alongside a new dungeon, beast tribe, and more, the highlight of Patch 4.1: The Legend Returns is unequivocally the Ivalice-based alliance raid.

So, join Caitlin and Derek on Sunday morning at 10am PDT (1pm EDT) for some Patch 4.1 fun. I know they're going to run the raid, so you can see what FFXIV's version of Rabanastre looks like, and maybe some other things as well. Tune in!





Coming Up on Twitch

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 4.1
Sunday, October 15 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Surprise!
Tuesdays-Saturdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
